Coroner identifies man found dead in flooded vehicle on Bluebonnet Blvd underpass

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish coroner has identified the man whose body was found in a vehicle that was submerged in floodwaters.
Dr. Beau Clark said Justin Thompson, 33, of Gonzales, was located inside his vehicle. He added the investigation showed no signs of visible trauma or foul play.
Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said a body was recovered from a vehicle that was submerged on Bluebonnet Boulevard near the Mall of Louisiana on Tuesday, May 18.
Several vehicles were abandoned near the underpass after stalling out from floodwaters. However, WAFB received numerous reports the roadway underpass became impassable due to floodwaters around 10 p.m. Monday, May 17.
