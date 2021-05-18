Flash flooding threat remains through Wednesday; several more inches of rain possible

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Major flooding from the Lake Charles, Lafayette and Baton Rouge areas have moved into the New Orleans area overnight and this morning. Widespread rain totals of 6-12″ have fallen in some areas. An additional 3-6″ are possible in some areas.
The heavy rain threat will linger into Wednesday but slowly begin to shift to the west back into Texas.
Storms will become just spotty on Thursday as much drier air works in from the Atlantic. Friday and the weekend will be breezy, sunny and hot but the humidity will be on the lower side.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.