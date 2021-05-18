4 deaths following severe weather in Louisiana, Gov. Edwards says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards says there are investigations into four deaths since severe weather moved through Louisiana on Monday, May 17.
The first death was reported Tuesday morning after a vehicle was submerged in a canal near I-10 in Port Allen late Monday night. The governor says one person was rescued and one person is still missing in that incident.
Investigators also recovered a body of Justin Thompson, 33, of Gonzales Tuesday in a vehicle underneath an underpass on Bluebonnet Boulevard just to the north of its intersection with Anselmo Lane in Baton Rouge.
The coroner’s office found no visible trauma, and no signs of foul play related to this death. The area of Bluebonnet Blvd where Thompson and his car were located experienced flooding due to severe weather and heavy rain in the Baton Rouge area overnight.
Gov. Edwards says there are investigations into two other deaths but did not give further details.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
