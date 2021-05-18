Deputies: Man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ on the run after allegedly killing 1, attempting to kill another

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are currently searching for a man who is accused of fatally shooting one person and injuring another on the night of Sunday, May 16.
Authorities say the suspect, James “Ray” Jarreau, 57, is on the run from law enforcement and should be considered “extremely armed and dangerous.”
Officials say Jarreau has a lengthy criminal history of being violent towards others.
Jarreau is accused of shooting two people near LA 979 in Torbert, La. One of the victims died and the other was injured, according to the sheriff’s office.
One of the victims Jarreau is accused of shooting is believed to be his ex-girlfriend, investigators say.
Officials believe Jarreau is traveling in a dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with the license plate number: H383221.
“We want law enforcement to be well aware of who this is before they pick him up,” Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux told WAFB’s Lester Duhé.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.