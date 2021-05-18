DLS left tackle Caden Jones is turning heads with his massive physique

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - De La Salle left tackle Caden Jones is a mountain of a man. The sophomore stands 6′8″, weighing in at 275 pounds. But he’s also agile, thanks to another sport he plays in the winter.
“It’s mainly footwork. On the court you have to be quick, or you won’t be able to play. I so usually get my footwork from basketball. Which translates to the field, so I just use it,” DLS left tackle Caden Jones.
“I have never coached an offensive lineman who’s 6′7.5″, 6′8″, 270. He is a giant. There’s very few offensive lineman I have to look up at. I stare right at his chest. Because he’s so tall and long, there’s things you have to work on. Trying to keep his pad level down, keep him with a wide base. But he’s so athletic. He starts on the basketball team as a center. So he’s got unbelievable feet. But the sky is the limit. he puts on a couple of more pounds in the weight room. Continue to work his technique as an offensive lineman,” said DLS head coach Graham Jarrott.
Jones doesn’t have any big-time offers yet. But Coach Jarrott assures, they will be coming.
“Speaking to coaches when they call me on the phone, because they can’t come visit due to COVID. I tell them I have a tackle that’s 6′7.5″. They all want to come see him. So I think once people are allowed to travel again, and be able to come down and visit, take a look at him. Next year, his junior year he’ll have a whole season of film at left tackle with that frame. So the offers will come,” said Jarrott.
