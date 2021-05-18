DLS left tackle Caden Jones is turning heads with his massive physique

“I have never coached an offensive lineman who’s 6′7.5″, 6′8″, 270. He is a giant. There’s very few offensive lineman I have to look up at. I stare right at his chest. Because he’s so tall and long, there’s things you have to work on. Trying to keep his pad level down, keep him with a wide base. But he’s so athletic. He starts on the basketball team as a center. So he’s got unbelievable feet. But the sky is the limit. he puts on a couple of more pounds in the weight room. Continue to work his technique as an offensive lineman,” said DLS head coach Graham Jarrott.