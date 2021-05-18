Flash flood warning in effect; more storms possible

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Torrential rain and flash flooding has caused several roads to become impassable Tuesday morning.
A flash flood warning is in effect for much of the metro area until 8 a.m. as storms with heavy rain move through.
Rainfall will continue throughout the morning. After that, rain should be less widespread.
This will allow temperatures to climb to the upper 70s this afternoon. More storm activity is possible Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding.
Highs will be in the low to mid 80s as a result. By the end of the week and into the weekend, rain chances will drop to near zero. Hot and sunny conditions are expected with highs near 90 Saturday and Sunday.
Early Tuesday morning, St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell says several streets were closed to due flooding.
The parish saw about four inches of rain within an hour and a half.
As of 7:30 a.m., all streets in St. Charles Parish are open.
As of 6:15 a.m., streetwise NOLA is reporting flooding near Dwyer Road and Downman and in the 2800 block of Joseph Street. There are currently no reports of flooding in Jefferson Parishes.
Parking restrictions have been lifted in New Orleans.
