Flooding, high-water rescues across metro Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heavy rains led to flooding across metro Baton Rouge late Monday night and into Tuesday morning.
Firefighters had to rescue residents from multiple spots in Baton Rouge, including dozens of people rescued by boat from an apartment complex off Siegen Lane near the Winn Dixie Supermarket overnight.
Eldon Ledoux, Public Information Officer for the St. George Fire Department said his agency responded to 120 calls for help between 9 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday.
81 of those calls were for high-water rescues, he said. Those calls ranged from an elderly woman trapped on the second floor of a building to an entire apartment complex, Ledoux said. The St. George Fire Department covers 72 square miles, mostly south of the Baton Rouge city limits.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department rescued more than 200 people during the emergency, spokesman Curt Monte said. As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Monte said his department had completed all requests for rescues and firefighters were on standby in case there were more.
Evacuated residents were loaded onto waiting school busses to be taken to shelters.
As of 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were still performing high-water rescues in parts of the city, including off Gardere Lane.
There were stranded vehicles across Baton Rouge as motorists encountered high water and their vehicles were flooded out.
On a portion of Bluebonnet Boulevard near the Renaissance Hotel, water covered the tops of some of the stranded vehicles. Headlights from one vehicle could be spotted below the water.
Several residents, particularly around the Bluebonnet and Siegen Lane areas, got water into their homes.
Many evacuees were being taken to the Baton Rouge Metro Airport until housing could be found for them.
Because of the widespread flooding, officials announced East Baton Rouge Parish public schools would be closed Tuesday.
In West Baton Rouge parish, rescuers found one person dead after a vehicle ran off Highway 415 in Port Allen and into high water Monday evening.
In Ascension Parish, high water forced the closure of several highways.
Because of the widespread flooding, officials announced East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Iberville parish public schools would be closed Tuesday.
