La. Wildlife and Fisheries, state fire marshal’s office rescue nearly 200 people from floodwaters

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) -Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents rescued 110 people Monday night, including seven with physical limitations, from flooded residences in southeast Lake Charles.
The children and adults, along with 15 dogs and cats, were brought to high ground where family members were waiting or they were shuttled to a nearby shelter, according to the LDWF.
The rescues, involving 11 agents with vessels, were conducted from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on May 17 as long periods of heavy rains resulted in flooding in Lake Charles.
The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal rescued more than 80 people Monday night and Tuesday morning.
