Livingston, Tangipahoa parishes close waterways

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes have closed waterways to recreational traffic.
The Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness shut down all waterways in the parish Tuesday, May 18 at 9 a.m. Officials said the waterways will remain closed until further notice due to rising waters from the recent heavy rainfall.
The Tangipahoa Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness closed all waterways south of LA 22 to recreational traffic as of 11 a.m. It is not yet known when the waterways will reopen.
RELATED STORIES:
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.