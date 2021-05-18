Nine Newman students sign athletic scholarships

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nine Newman seniors signed athletic scholarships at either Division I or Division III schools.
The festivities took place on Newman’s campus at the famed Palestra.
Listed below is all the student-athletes that signed on Tuesday:
Pierce Thionville (SMU) and Katherine Kramer (Dartmouth) - Swimming
Emily Alfortish (College of Charleston) - Sailing
Tori Thomas (Chapman) – Soccer
Trinity Williams (Rhodes) – Basketball
Gavin Zura (Lehigh) – Track and Field
Fiona Marks (Rhodes) - Golf
Cici Hardin (Sewanee) and Caroline Marcus (Bucknell) - Tennis
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.