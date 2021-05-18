Nine Newman students sign athletic scholarships

May 18, 2021

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nine Newman seniors signed athletic scholarships at either Division I or Division III schools.

The festivities took place on Newman’s campus at the famed Palestra.

Listed below is all the student-athletes that signed on Tuesday:

Pierce Thionville (SMU) and Katherine Kramer (Dartmouth) - Swimming

Emily Alfortish (College of Charleston) - Sailing

Tori Thomas (Chapman) – Soccer

Trinity Williams (Rhodes) – Basketball

Gavin Zura (Lehigh) – Track and Field

Fiona Marks (Rhodes) - Golf

Cici Hardin (Sewanee) and Caroline Marcus (Bucknell) - Tennis

