NWS confirms EF0 tornado touched down near New Orleans airport

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Weather Service says a tornado caused damage in Jefferson Parish near the New Orleans International Airport on May 18.
The preliminary rating of the tornado is an EF0.
The NWS reports a few tree limbs down and minor damage to the AP Clay Center south of the airport. A survey team will evaluate and provide more information when they conclude their survey.
No injuries reported.
Additional information is expected to be released later in the day.
RELATED STORIES:
An EF0 tornado touched down in the Uptown area of New Orleans and crossed the river into Algiers Point on May 12, causing damage to homes and power outages .
