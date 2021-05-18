Police: Shootout erupts at New Orleans gas station during truck theft

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An alleged gunman got into a shootout with his victim as two men tried to steal a vehicle, according to New Orleans police.
The shooting happened in Gentilly on Monday around 10:30 p.m. on Louisa St. near Chef Menteur Hwy.
Officers said the victim pumping gas when two males pulled up in sedan and pointed weapon at him while one of them entered victim’s 2014 pearl blue Dodge Ram with license plate C179819 and fled.
Police said during the skirmish the suspected truck thief and the victim exchanged gunfire, but the perpetrators were able to get away.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.