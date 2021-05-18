Slidell PD: Motel clerk stabbed, two suspects arrested

SLIDELL (WVUE) - Slidell Police say a motel clerk was left with serious injuries after being stabbed Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to a call of a stabbing in progress at the Days Inn on Tyler Drive around 5:30 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the clerk of the motel suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The Slidell Police Department says two people are in custody in connection with the stabbing.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.