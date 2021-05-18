Transgender NOPD police hopeful lodges discrimination complaint against department

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Coming from a family with deep law enforcement roots, Britton Hamilton wanted to be a force of change from within the force.
“Helping my community the stigma that’s around police brutality against people of color I wanted to be a part of that change,” said Hamilton.
He went through the rigorous application process and received a conditional offer of employment from the NOPD in December 2020. “I was ecstatic, I climbed over that mountain, I was like yes,” said Hamilton.
All that was left was a psychological and medical screening and a background check. As he transitioned for more than six years as a transgender man, Hamilton knew the check would show he was born a female named Brittany.
“I was very forthcoming with anything they asked me for it because I knew in my heart this is something that I wanted to do,” said Hamilton.
About a month later, he received a very different letter.
“My heart sank, I got sick because I was like I couldn’t believe it, it was unbelievable how I made it that far through the application process, received my conditional offer just to be denied for a position that I know I’m capable of doing… it sounds like gender based discrimination to me,” said Hamilton.
Attorney Chelsea Cusimano says it threw up red flags for her too, given a 2020 Supreme court ruling designated transgender people as a protected class.
“So why after June 2020 are transgender applicants being asked questions such as how does your mother feel about your transition how does your father feel about your transition,” said Hamilton.
Documents show medical professionals wrote testimony to the NOPD about Hamilton’s stable emotional and behavioral disposition. But he can tell you that himself.
“I think I can resonate with people and calm nature I’m a very humble human being,” said Hamilton.
While discouraged, Hamilton says this motivates him even more to become a police officer. “To be a voice for the voiceless… they missed out on a good employee,” said Hamilton.
Cusimano says the Louisiana EEOC gave them a favorable recommendation for investigation.
In a statement the NOPD said, “The decision not to move forward with the applicant in question did not involve any discrimination against the individual as a member of a protected group.”
Hamilton says he is still applying for other police patrol jobs.
