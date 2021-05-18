Woman shot and killed in Harvey, suspect arrested

HARVEY (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a woman is dead following a shooting in Harvey Tuesday afternoon.
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the 4000 block of North Indigo Drive around 4:30 p.m. When, they arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died.
During the investigation, a witness gave deputies a description of the suspect’s vehicle.
Deputies later located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop but the driver fled the area with deputies following.
The driver later stopped the vehicle in Algiers near the intersection of Berhman Highway and Anson Street. The driver fled on foot but was apprehended by a Louisiana Department of Public Safety officer who was assisting JPSO.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested and will be charged with charges related to the vehicle pursuit and his involvement with the shooting.
The shooting remains under investigation.
The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.
