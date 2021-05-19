Air of Uncertainty: New OIG report pushes EPA to review chloroprene plant emission standards, levels

As you may know, Denka Performance Elastomer has operated the Neoprene-producing facility near Reserve in St. John the Baptist Parish since late 2015. The company has always operated well below total (or facility-wide) emission limits set forth in its permits by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality. The Office of Inspector General report makes assumptions based on a risk suggestion that has been proven to be exaggerated by real-world evidence of cancer incidence in St. John the Baptist Parish and additional third-party research that has shown the risk suggestion level to be as much as 130 times too low. Most important, EPA officials have repeatedly said that suggestion (known as 0.2) is not a standard and is the agency does not intend to make it one, as is memorialized in the attached letter from Peter Tsirigotis. Shortly after DPE purchased the facility, the company learned of the 2011 National Air Toxics Assessment published in late 2015, which used a risk suggestion about a lifetime exposure to chloroprene derived from a 2010 Integrated Risk Information System study to suggest higher cancer risk in the area near the DPE facility. All available, credible scientific research on chloroprene conducted both before and after the 2010 IRIS report discredit the suggestion that levels of emissions seen at the DPE facility could cause increased levels of cancer incidence. DPE reviewed information about chloroprene including a study of thousands of chloroprene workers around the world that showed no correlation between exposure and the kinds of illnesses suggested by the IRIS report. That study has recently been updated, and its initial findings were confirmed by additional years of data. In addition, DPE and others consulted the Louisiana Tumor Registry, the state-run, independent research body that compiles statistics on cancer incidence. It’s results, both at a parish level and census tract level, show clearly there is not and has never been an increase in cancer incidence near the DPE facility. (See the attached news release from a recent LTR report)