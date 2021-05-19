Bruce: Rain chances continue with flood watch through Thursday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the area through 7am Thursday. Deep moisture will stay stuck over the area through today and part of Thursday. Heavy rain could develop and lead to localized flooding in some locations.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of S MS and all of SE LA until 7 PM CDT today. In addition, Coastal Flood Warnings and Advisories and River Flood Warnings are in effect in many areas.
Storms will shift toward more western parts of the FOX 8 viewing area Thursday, then almost entirely west of the area by Friday. The winds will be quite gusty as we finish out the week.
The weekend will be breezy, sunny, and hot, but the humidity will be on the lower side. The hot, dry weather looks to last into most of next week.
The technical start of hurricane season is technically June 1st, but the National Hurricane Center has already highlighted a small area in the northern Atlantic. It has a low chance for development and poses no threat to our area.
