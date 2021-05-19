Gov. Edwards set to reveal coastal protection plans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Recent flooding will likely be a topic during a news conference Gov. John Bel Edwards plans to hold Wednesday, May 19.
Edwards is also expected to announce some major coastal projects for Louisiana.
The plans could change, depending on the weather forecast but the governor is expected to join the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority to unveil their plans to protect the coast.
Those announcements are expected around 1 p.m.
