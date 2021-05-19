BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Kroger to lift mask mandate

According to a press release from Kroger, vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated...
According to a press release from Kroger, vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in their facilities, including stores, distribution centers, plants, and offices, unless otherwise required by state or local governments.(Source: WAVE)
By Maggy Mcdonel
Updated: May. 19, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kroger has announced that masks will no longer be required for people who are vaccinated for COVID-19 starting Thursday.

According to a press release from Kroger, vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in their facilities, including stores, distribution centers, plants, and offices, unless otherwise required by state or local governments.

“Based on the CDC’s science-based guidance and the input of our associates, we are updating our mask policy in a way that balances our values of safety and respect,” Kroger states.

However, Kroger officials say they will continue to “respect the choice of individuals who prefer to continue to wear a mask.”

Non-vaccinated customers are being asked to wear a mask, and non-vaccinated associates will still be required to wear a mask.

Due to the CDC guidelines, Kroger officials say associates working at their pharmacies will continue wearing masks.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Missing St. Tammany woman investigation
St. Tammany authorities confirm vehicle on I-10 belongs to missing woman; say body found inside
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car
Armed Teens Uptown
Neighbors in Uptown stunned at video showing burglarizing teens toting high-powered rifles
Mykia Tyson, 20, allegedly solicited Delester Magee, 19, and three other juveniles to kill a...
La. woman allegedly hired four teens in botched plot to kill ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Authorities: Another body in rubble raises death toll to 5
The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
All Aboard! 1st post-pandemic cruise ship from US sails away
Friends and family members gathered as they said goodbye to Cayce Seal, the lineman who...
‘His legacy will live on’: Loved ones say goodbye to Bay St. Louis lineman who suffered electric shock
Crews are still looking for victims of Thursday's condo collapse in Florida.
Fla. building collapse Previous structural issues years ago
Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews work on victims of the fatal balloon crash at Unser and Central...
Officer’s parents among 5 dead in Albuquerque balloon crash