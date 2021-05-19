LSU expecting early contributions from freshman defensive lineman Maason Smith

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We could see it in high school. Maason Smith possessed all the tools to be a great talent. Now at LSU, those expectations for early success are coming to fruition.
“He’s our best pass rusher inside right now. There’s no question he’s going to play, he’s going to play a lot. He can push for a starting position. He’s a very athletic big man. He practices very hard. He needs to stay a little bit lower on the run. He’s excellent on his pass rush. He comes to work hard every day. He’s a very smart young man. I do believe he’s going to play a lot as a freshman, and he’s going to be one of the top freshman on our team.
“I wouldn’t say I was surprised. Because that ultimately was my goal going into spring was to make an impact or get my face and my name out there,” said freshman Maason Smith.
LSU finished last season at 5-5. But with veterans coming back on both sides of the ball coming back, and the addition of Maason Smith. The Tigers should be back to good in 2021.
“Any good team, any good coached team, a team with character can always handle pressure. Mr. Jack Marucci told me that. He said this team has a lot of character.Usually teams with character go far,” said Smith.
This fall, Smith will also be trailblazer in the Purple and Gold uniform. The Houma native will wear No. 0.
“I was talking to some of the coaches, Coach O mainly. Asking him about numbers. I really kind of wanted 94, but I also wanted something new. So with that being taken by Joe, I didn’t want to step on anybody’s shoes. I didn’t want to get a number somebody already had. So I just started something new. Started something fresh. With me being the first one. I think that’s kind of special,” said Smith.
When Smith runs through that tunnel in Tiger Stadium, Ernest Harvey will be in the house for the big occasion. Harvey has been training Smith since the 9th grade.
“I’ve been to Tiger Stadium a few times, but I’ve never been to Tiger Stadium to see one of my guys suit up in a Tiger uniform. So I think it’s going to be a little different. A little different on my nerves. Be a little nervous for him more than anything,” said Ernest Harvey.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.