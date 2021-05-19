NHC eyeing season’s first tropical disturbance in the Atlantic

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Forecasters are tracking a system Wednesday morning with the potential to become the first tropical storm of the 2021 Hurricane Season by the end of the week.
A non-tropical low pressure “disturbance” is forecast to develop late Thursday or Friday morning a few hundred miles northeast of Bermuda, according to the National Hurricane Center. The system has a low, 30% chance of acquiring subtropical characteristics before moving into a “more hostile environment” by Sunday.
Hurricane season officially begins on June 1.
