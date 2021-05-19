Police: Three juveniles stabbed at Slidell motel; clerk stabbed in separate crime

SLIDELL (WVUE) -The Slidell Police Dept. is investigating two separate stabbings at two motels.
A Slidell Police spokesman said on May 18 around 3 a.m. officers were called to LaQuinta at 794 E. I-10 Service Road in reference to a stabbing.
When officers arrived, they located three juvenile victims who were stabbed multiple times. All victims were transported to the hospital with serious/critical injuries.
A 17-year-old male was identified as the suspect, and is currently wanted for three counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder.
According to witnesses, the juveniles were arguing outside of the motel, which escalated to violence.
Police say although in serious condition, the victims are expected to recover from their injuries. At the time of this release, Slidell Police are still searching for the 17-year-old suspect.
In a separate incident, around 5:30 p.m., Slidell Police responded to the Days Inn (58512 Tyler Drive) in reference to a stabbing in progress.
When officers arrived, they found the clerk of the motel stabbed multiple times. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to recover.
During the preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the motel clerk asked two guests to leave due to non-payment. An altercation ensued resulting in the clerk being stabbed multiple times. The two suspects have been identified as 24-year-old, Devin Wellman (homeless), and 36-year-old, Mariel Lewis (Harvey, LA).
Wellman and Lewis both were arrested and charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder.
