Report: Joe Burrow ‘all systems go’ for regular-season return, surgeon says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is “all systems go” for the team’s regular-season opener on Sept. 12 against the Minnesota Vikings, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter who quotes the surgeon who operated on Burrow in Dec. 2020.
“He’s on track for full go for start of the season,” Dr. Neal ElAttrache of Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles wrote in a text to Schefter.
“He’s doing all the work. He’s worked his tail off and been an amazingly mature participant in his recovery. He’s focused and great to work with.”
“We are very happy with his recovery to say the least,” Dr. ElAttrache texted Schefter. “Notwithstanding the nature of his injury and extent of his reconstruction, his knee is performing perfectly.
“We just had him tested out here with a high-tech video and biomechanical evaluation and he was ahead of where we anticipated and well into the return to performance phase of his recovery. With him already performing this way, it’s ‘all systems go’ for the start of the season.”
Burrow was injured in a game against the Washington Football Team on Nov. 22, 2020.
He dropped back to pass when a Washington defensive player fell into his planted leg and Burrow went to the ground grabbing his knee.
He underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL and MCL.
The Bengals said Burrow was expected to make a complete recovery and Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor said he expected Burrow to “be ready for the 2021 season.”
Burrow returned to the Bengals practice facility on Jan. 11.
The Bengals also tweeted video that appeared to show Burrow walking out on the field of Paul Brown Stadium on March 31.
