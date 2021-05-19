WATCH: Home surveillance captures Lakeview car breakins

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Several Lakeview residents woke up Wednesday morning to find their vehicles with smashed windows.
Home surveillance video captured a light-colored vehicle pulling up to several cars across the street. Three people exit the vehicle and begin breaking windows and digging in vehicles along the street. The vehicle pulls out of the frame while the subjects continue searching through vehicles.
At least five pickup trucks parked on 20th Street were damaged and several other were hit in the 5800 block of Colbert Street and on Milne.
New Orleans Police have not confirmed exactly how many vehicles were damaged.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.