APSO: Four shot, two killed in early morning Donaldsonville shooting
By WAFB Staff | May 20, 2021 at 3:58 AM CDT - Updated May 20 at 6:57 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting in Donaldsonville that left two people dead and two people hurt May 20.

According to a spokesperson with APSO, deputies responded to shots fired just before 2:30 a.m. in the area of W. Fourth Street and Orange Street.

Authorities say four people where shot in a vehicle.

Two unidentified victims were dead upon deputies’ arrival, according to APSO.

Two additional victims were transported to nearby hospitals with moderate injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be available later.

