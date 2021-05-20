Bruce: Today will be the last day of heavy widespread rain

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a 5 day stretch of heavy rain and flood potential, today will be the final day of heavy rain and flooding conditions. rain chances remain on Friday but bump way down to 30%. Then the weekend will dry out with sunny skies, but hot temperatures. Highs will rise into the upper 80s to near 90 by late weekend.
Windy conditions will also be noticeable over the next couple of days. The persistent onshore flow will lead to some coastal areas seeing high tides 2-4 feet above normal.
Hot, sunny, and dry conditions will continue into next week as well.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.