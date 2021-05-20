Missing child from St. Tammany Parish found, sheriff says

BUSH, La. (WVUE) -
UPDATE:
“Dustin James Allen Whorton has been located. Thank you everyone who called in with information and/or shared this post,” according to sheriff’s office.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Dustin James Allen Whorton left his residence in Bush early in the morning on Wednesday (May 20), according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, black pants, and was possibly in possession of a black backpack. Officers believe Whorton to be endangered due to statements he made in a letter he left at his residence.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Cpl. Parker with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling 985-276-1348 or 985-898-2338.
