Invest 90L highly likely to become season’s first Tropical Depression

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Atlantic season’s first tropical disturbance has been upgraded to Invest 90L and has been given a high chance of becoming the first Tropical Depression of 2021.
A non-tropical low pressure developed about 600 miles east-southeast of Bermuda, according to the National Hurricane Center. The low is expected to develop gale-force winds Thursday while it moves north. Invest 90L is forecast to move west and southwest over warmer waters into a “more hostile environment” on Friday and will likely become a short-lived subtropical cyclone.
The NHC has given Invest 90L a 50% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and an 80% chance over the next five days.
Should it become a Tropical Depression, Invest 90L will be named Ana. If it does, this will be the seventh year in a row a named storm formed before hurricane season officially begins on June 1.
Invest 90L is not forecast to threaten any land.
Preview FOX 8′s “Weathering the Storm” hurricane season special in the latest episode of The David Bernard Podcast.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.