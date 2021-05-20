Jefferson Parish asking for help in locating a person of interest connected to armed robberies

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating a person of interest connected to multiple counts of armed robbery.
Public Information Officer Jason Rivarde said that Brandon Hayes, 36, of New Orleans, is 6-foot-1 and weighs about 165 pounds. His last known address was on North Johnson Street in New Orleans, Rivarde said. He’s known to frequent the area of Crowder Blvd in New Orleans East.
Anyone with information regarding the location of Brandon Hayes is asked to call our Robbery Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.