N.O. health department chief updates city council on vaccination rates and response to relaxed mask guidance

“In a community with a vaccination rate of 50, 60, 70 %, that neighborhood is very well protected, that means that even if someone with the virus did come into that neighborhood at a gathering that the rest of the citizens would really be at very low risk of danger,” said Avegno. “If that same person went into a neighborhood where the vaccination rate was only 20% or 30% the burden and the potential for outbreak and disease would be quite high and it would impact our most vulnerable and our young people who can’t get vaccinated, yet.”