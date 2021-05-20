NOPD officer arrested on rape charge, suspended

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans Police Officer has been placed on emergency suspension following allegations of rape.
According to the NOPD, the incident was reported by the victim on May 19.
Officer Gerry Paul was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on a charge of second-degree rape.
Paul joined NOPD in October of 2018.
Further investigation of the incident is being conducted by the NOPD Public Integrity Bureau and the NOPD Special Victims Section.
