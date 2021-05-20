Shelby: Heavy rain still possible

Heavy rain remains a potential threat today, though many hours of the day could be dry. The highest chance for flooding is south and west of the tidal lakes.
Windy conditions will also be noticeable over the next couple of days. The persistent onshore flow will lead to some coastal areas seeing high tides 2-4 feet above normal.
Rain should taper across the area as the moisture gets pushed west by high pressure moving in from the east. This will bring drier skies for Friday and the weekend along with warmer temperatures.
Hot, sunny, and dry conditions will continue into next week as well.
