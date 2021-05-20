Slidell teen charged with attempted murder in custody, police say

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police say a 17-year old, wanted on three counts of attempted murder is now in custody.
Detectives say, Edward Kruebbe Jr., who also goes by “Alex”, stabbed three other juveniles several times early Tuesday morning, after an argument outside of the LaQuinta Inn on the I-10 service road.
The victims were rushed to the hospital with critical and serious injuries.
