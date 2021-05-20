Woman struck, killed by vehicle on I-10 in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One woman is dead after police say she was struck by a vehicle on I-10 in New Orleans.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crash happened on I-10 East near Michoud around 4:20 a.m. Thurs., May 20.
The woman was found lying in the right lane and was declared dead at the scene.
The driver involved in the incident reported it to police and officials say they are cooperating in the investigation.
