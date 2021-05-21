Car stolen in Holy Cross neighborhood with cat inside

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman preparing to move cross-country had her car stolen Saturday night in the Holy Cross neighborhood with all of her essentials inside.
She only has one plea for the thieves: Bring the cat back, no questions asked.
“Every time I open my eyes, I wake up and I’d see my cat dead in the carrier next train track somewhere cuz she’s out of food, she’s out of water and she’s trapped in a box,” Esmerelda De’Ravenna said.
De’ Ravenna can’t help but think the worst.
“When people steal cars in New Orleans and it doesn’t have the stuff that they want or it does, or whatever, you know, cars get torched, cars get burned, I know cats are used for baiting in dogfighting,” De’Ravenna said.”
She saved and raised her cat, Domino, from a tiny baby in Treme, but had to leave her and her other cat, Mr. Boo, with her roommate in Holy Cross two years ago.
De’Ravenna’s sister lent her the car so she could finally come get her babies and her boyfriend to move to Washington.
Mr. Boo didn’t come out, but she scooped up Domino easily the first night.
“I got one evening, loving and petting my kitty and I got my kitty back and it was wonderful‚” De’Ravenna said.
They went back the next night, Saturday around 8:30 p.m. to get the other cat, Mr. Boo.
The car was packed up with clothing and supplies for the road trip, as well as Domino. It was left running to keep Domino in the air conditioning. De’Ravenna thought it was locked.
“Between one trip upstairs and down, the car just wasn’t there anymore‚” De’Ravenna said.
Without her shoes, wallet, or money, the couple couldn’t even stay to look and had to go back to Alabama where they have been staying with De’Ravenna’s boyfriend’s family.
“It’s completely, completely out of my hands and I can’t help‚” De’Ravenna said, breaking down into tears. “I haven’t been able to function at all. My whole move with my boyfriend cross-country, that whole future’s just kind of gone with that car.”
What has given her hope is the fact that there is a nearby crime camera that should have been able to catch it.
Also, if Domino was dumped in the neon green carrier she was in, De’Ravenna believes she’ll be able to get out of the zipper.
“She doesn’t come to ‘here, kitty, kitty, she’s not friendly, she doesn’t approach people she doesn’t know‚” De’Ravenna said.
If someone does have Domino, she wants them to drop her back off at the corner of Lazardi Street and St. Claude Avenue, no questions asked.
Domino will know where to go and the roommate will contact De’Ravenna.
“The police report on the car is the police report on the car‚” De’Ravenna said. ”That’s a stolen vehicle, and that’s there and that’s not changing, but as far as the cat, we just want her back. I just want to be able to take my cat home with me.”
The car is a silver 2021 Toyota Rav 4 with a disabled veteran license plate: DV08130.
If you know anything call the police.
If you find the Domino, reach out to Esmerelda De’Ravenna on Facebook.
