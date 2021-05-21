City leaders discuss safety concerns surrounding Plaza Tower

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Downtown streets surrounding the blighted 53-year-old plaza tower have been blocked off as safety concerns mount.
Thursday’s incident with debris falling from the tower and injuring a biker reignites an urgent conversation over what will happen to the oldest skyscraper in the city.
“I’m from out of town,” Kevin Hummel said as he passed by. “I just noticed the building. It struck me as odd that a huge building like that would be Downtown and in such disrepair.”
Surrounded by bustling new Downtown development, there’s a consensus among visitors and locals.
“It’s quite dangerous but also kind of peculiar that a building like that would be abandoned,” another passerby, Josef Propst said.
Since 2002, New Orleans’ first skyscraper and third tallest building has been sitting empty, initially because of asbestos.
It’s also changed hands several times since then but has only grown in neglect.
“I wonder when the city gets involved to do something about it,” Hummel said.
The City’s Director of Safety and Permits Tammy Jackson says they inspected the 45 story building and spoke to the building’s owner, listed by the tax assessor as Alexandra Land and Development L.L.C.
They are working to get a chain-link fence around the site and a net around the building to catch any more debris that might fall, like Thursday.
“But for the grace of God, that could have been something far more tragic, and hopefully, this was the only one that will fall, but we need to make sure that there are no more,” Councilmember Jay Banks said.
Banks says the City Council can’t do much to force anyone’s hand in this situation. He would like to see the Plaza Tower become affordable housing.
He hopes this sparks the fire for something to finally be done.
“If it requires demolition, then take it down,” Banks said. “If it can be rehabbed and put back in the commerce, let’s do that, but whichever path it takes, something needs to happen to get it out of the state that it’s in.”
The building’s historic status makes it unlikely to be torn down.
Officials say the structure is fine and it was mostly the stucco on the outside falling off in the high winds, Thursday.
The tower, however, has built up all different kinds of code violations, even as recent as March 2021, pointing to issues with the exterior. However, there have been no fine hearings since 2009 and again, no fines for this incident.
“We’re confident it is moving in the right direction to get this redeveloped, so we do not want to hinder any development, but we will move forward and monitor the building on a daily basis now,” Tammy Jackson said.
We’ve tried to get in touch with the developer, but have not gotten a response.
The streets surrounding the building will reopen once all of the safety measures are in place, but it’s unclear when that will be.
