Dry days ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weather is doing a full 180 degree turn. After weeks of mostly cloudy and wet weather it will turn decidedly warmer and drier. The weekend looks great. Strong breezes will slowly relax on Saturday. Tide levels will remain high but gradually improve by Sunday for most locations.
Next week should see lots of sunshine and relatively dry air. It is not expected to be humid by late May standards at all. No rain is in the forecast for the next week.
The official start to hurricane season is coming up on June 1st. Our Weather the Storm 2021 special will air at 6:30pm that evening.
