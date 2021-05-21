LSU beach volleyball duo Kristen Nuss & Taryn Kloth ready for next step

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - G.O.A.T. Greatest of all time.
When it comes to NCAA beach volleyball, LSU’s Kristen Nuss has a strong case for that title.
“No I’m going to push that one away. I won’t take credit for that one,” Nuss said.
Nuss may be modest in interviews, but she’s a beast on the beach. That’s why the Mt. Carmel graduate has won more games than any other player in NCAA history. She also played a huge role in putting the sports of beach volleyball on the map in Louisiana.
“I could not be more proud of LSU and the Louisiana beach community,” Nuss said Friday at Coconut Beach in Kenner. “It really is growing and it’s awesome because when I was a junior playing beach volleyball, there was like eight teams. Now you come out to a beach volleyball tournament and there’s over a 100 teams.”
Nuss was part of a dynamic duo at LSU with her partner Taryn Kloth, a 6′3 South Dakota native. They made an unlikely pair but they ravaged through their competition in 2021 to finish 36-0.
“ It’s kind of funny we talk that we’re the LSU team,” Kloth said. “She is 100% Louisiana and never wants to leave this great state. I’m from South Dakota but everyone has kind of adopted me. That’s been amazing.”
“She is for sure a winner. That’s kind of what I think works with us,” Nuss explained. “I just know that I have full confidence in here and go out and do her job. I don’t have to worry about her. I just know she is going to do whatever it takes to win. "
They’re illustruous collegiate careers are now over, but their playing days are not. Both Nuss and Kloth are turning pro with a clear cut goal in mind.
“Definitely 2024 Paris Olympics. We are shooting to win gold, “Nuss confidently stated. “We’re not even shooting to get there. We’re shooting bring home the gold to Louisiana that’s kind of our end goal.”
“We are going to do everything in our power to make that happen,” Kloth said. “Of course it’s going to be a lot of traveling to different tournaments around the country and around the world for points. So, we’re just looking for sponsors and playing and training hard right now.”
High goals and high dreams. But they’ve already proved, they’re unafraid to take on the challenge.
