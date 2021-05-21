Shelby: Early rain Friday, drying out for the weekend

Spots of heavy rain will linger in western parts of our area for the early part of the day. The Flash Flood Watch will finally end around midday as the rain shifts to the west toward Texas.
Much drier air moves in for the weekend. No rain is expected and next week is also likely to be dry. The strong winds creating higher than normal high tides will last into early Saturday, then winds will begin to back down allowing water levels to fall.
There are a couple areas of interest in the tropics, one of which is in the western Gulf of Mexico. It has a medium chance for development but will not be a problem for the FOX 8 Viewing area. High pressure will “protect” us, sending that moisture into Texas instead.
