Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -“It’s scary what’s going on right now. We have a national drug overdose epidemic,” says DEA Special Agent In-Charge, Brad Byerley.
18-year-old Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School, lost her life just days before graduation to an accidental overdose.
The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office says Deickman took half of a pill sold on the street as a prescription Percocet.
Authorities say it was likely a counterfeit pill containing fentanyl.
“This is a very high risk that is out there for them,” says Jefferson Parish Coroner Gerry Cvitanovich.
Deickman’s mother told FOX 8, Hailey was an honor roll student who always stayed out of trouble.
The Jefferson Parish Coroner Gerry Cvitanovich says her death should be a wake-up call for everyone, especially young kids who really don’t’ understand the dangers.
“So, it may look like a Percocet but it’s not. It’s actually fentanyl,” says Cvitanovich.
“What we’re seeing is the Mexican Cartels are pushing the drugs into our country. They’re lacing a lot of the illicit drugs with this fentanyl, particularly what we’re seeing is counterfeit pills,” says Byerley.
DEA Special Agent In-Charge Brad Byerley says it’s difficult to tell the difference between what’s real and what’s counterfeit, and the drug dealers simply use a pill press in a clandestine lab to produce the deadly combination.
“These counterfeit pills are disguised to look like, oxycodone, pain medications or Xanax. What happens is people are buying these pills off the street, thinking they’re buying something that a health care provider prescribed to someone,” says Byerley.
Byerley says the DEA wants to warn the public.
“Two milligrams of fentanyl can be a lethal dose, so one of our slogans is ‘one pill can kill’. It’s crazy dangerous,” says Byerley.
Deickman’s mother says her daughter was a beautiful person who just made a bad choice that cost her, her life.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.