Tigers run-rule McNeese State 10-2 in the opening round of BR Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 7 overall national seed in the NCAA Tournament took care of business in the opening round of the Baton Rouge Regional on Friday, May 21.
The Tigers run-ruled McNeese State 10-2 in six innings, LSU had 12 hits including three home runs in the victory.
Shelbi Sunseri got the start in the circle for the Tigers and went six innings allowing two runs on four hits and struck out three. Sunseri also went 2-for-3 at the plate including a two-run home run.
McNeese State got things started in the top of the first inning as Kaylee Lopez was caught in a run down between first and second base and Cori McCray took advantage of it and scored from third to make it 1-0.
The lead would be short lived for the Cowgirls as the Tigers took the lead on an Amanda Doyle two-run home run to right field, her ninth of the season to make it 2-1.
In the bottom of the fourth inning LSU would extend their lead to 4-1 with Sunseri’s two-run home run to right field.
McNeese State would add another run in the top of the fifth inning with a sac-fly from Jil Poullard to make it 4-2.
LSU would hit their third home run of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning to right field, it would be Doyle’s second of the game, the Tigers would extend their lead to 5-2.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Doyle would reach on an error and Aliyah Andrews would score from third to make it 6-2. It would be the fourth RBI for Doyle.
Georgia Clark would add another run on a RBI single to center field to make it 7-2. Raeleen Gutierrez would add another run on a RBI single of her own to make it 8-2.
With the bases loaded in the sixth Jordyn Perkins would pinch hit for the Tigers and would collect her second hit of the season, a two-run double to end the game at 10-2.
LSU will play the winner of the George Washington UL-Lafayette game on Saturday, May 22 at 2 p.m.
