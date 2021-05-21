Two juveniles shot in Seventh Ward

By Mykal Vincent | May 21, 2021 at 7:24 AM CDT - Updated May 21 at 7:24 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night that sent two juveniles to the hospitals.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 11:34 p.m. on May 20 in the 1900 block of Allen Street.

The shooting was confirmed around 1:46 a.m. Friday.

Police say two juvenile males arrived at the hospital by private conveyance with gunshot wounds.

