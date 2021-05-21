15-year-old boy missing from Lafourche Parish

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said a 15-year-old boy is missing from Galliano.
Kohl Bouzigar, of West 191st Street, was last seen on May 11.
Kohl is described as 5′6″ tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds. He currently has blond hair and is wearing black-framed glasses. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants and carrying a black and white backpack, officers said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.