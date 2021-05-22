JPSO: Woman shot and killed Friday night; suspect sought

JEFFERSON (WVUE) -The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Larry Richardson Jr., 40, of Metairie.
Richardson is wanted for Second Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice related to a homicide Friday night in the 3400 block of Mole Cottage Street in Jefferson.
Richardson was last driving a silver 2020 Toyota Camry bearing Louisiana license plate “275DJG”. He is a black male, 5′10″ tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.
After shooting and killing the female victim, Richardson fled the area and is possibly in the area of Houston, Texas.
