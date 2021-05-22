Kentwood man indicted for double murder

KENTWOOD, La. (WVUE) - A Kentwood man has been indicted in the 21st Judicial District Court for two counts of first degree murder, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux’s office.
Kevin Buckley, 34, appeared in court for arraignment on Thursday mourning.
Buckley was arrested on Feb. 19 following the death of married couple Lewis Travis, 55, and Iva Travis, 54.
The couple was originally reported missing to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 14.
While gathering information and interviewing family members and friends, detectives made contact with Buckley. Buckley lived with the couple at their Hwy. 440 residence and worked with Lewis Travis for many years.
While speaking to Buckley regarding the couple’s whereabouts, he confessed to killing both victims and told detectives the location of their bodies.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.