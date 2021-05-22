Light of the World Church holds vaccination event

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen and The District E Vaccine Task Force teamed up with Iglesias La Luz Mundo (Light of the World Church) in Gentilly today to host a COVID-19 vaccination event.
44 Members of Iglesias La Luz del Mundo and the New Orleans Community were vaccinated by staff from the New Orleans East Hospital.
Pfizer was administered to children aged 12-17 and Moderna to adults 18 and older.
Pastor Noe’ Arroyos stated that after today’s event, the church’s congregation is up to 80 percent vaccinated or have started the process.
Those that received their first dose today are being asked to return on June 19 for their second dose. Participants that receive their first dose on June 19 at the church will have to report to New Orleans East Hospital for their second dose in one month.
For more information about the Iglesias La Luz del Mundo Vaccination Days, please contact Shawn D. Jackson at 520.979.7324.
