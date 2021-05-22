Livingston Parish residents forced out of their homes after intense flash flooding

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents in Livingston Parish were forced out of their homes after the Amite River spilled over parts of Highway 22.
“It’s the white SUV right there by the camper. It looks to be pretty soon floating away,” said Naomi Jones.
Kathy Jones said even though the rain stopped, the nightmare is far from over.
“It’s never gotten like this. It’s never gotten to where the water has gotten over the road like this. It’s gotten this parking lot a little bit, but not like this,” said Jones. Officials with the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security said winds blowing southeast is what’s causing water to push over from one side of Highway 22 to the other.
This has caused some major headaches for people, including Kathy Jones who is 9 months pregnant. She said she had to walk more than 30 minutes in waist deep waters just to get to dry land. ”Oh, it’s taking a lot of toll. Especially like what you said being 9 months pregnant and dealing with that on it’s own and can’t even get back there to our house. We walked there and it took about 30 or 40 minutes just to get back there, and then you’re walking in water and you can’t see,” said Kathy Jones.
Her sister Naomi was visiting from Mississippi to help with the arrival of the new baby. Now she’s trapped, and in need of a brand-new car. ”Usually it’s a street, and I just can’t drive it out. It’s water up to the dash, and that’s my only way of transportation,” said Naomi Jones. As she fought back tears over uncertainty of where they’ll go from here, Naomi said she’s glad she has her family by her side. ”Blessed. In the midst of all this, blessed,” she said.
Director Brandi Janes said the wind could cause some more problems as we head into the weekend, but they are ready to respond if it causes any additional flooding.
