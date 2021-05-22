LSU clinches spot in SEC Tournament with 12-6 win over Texas A&M in 13 innings

COLLEGE STATION, Tx. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers clinched their spot in the Southeastern Conference Tournament next week in Hoover, Alabama with a 12-6 win over Texas A&M in 13 innings.
The win for the Tigers (33-21, 12-17 SEC) marked career win number 1,500 for head coach Paul Mainieri, but it wasn’t an easy victory for LSU.
LSU struck first in the top of the first inning as Gavin Dugas launched a no-doubt two run home run to left field, his 15th of the year to take a 2-0 lead.
The Tigers found themselves trailing the Aggies (29-26, 9-20 SEC) 6-2 after the first two innings. Texas A&M collected the six runs on seven hits, including a three-run home run by Austin Bost in the bottom of the first inning to give the Aggies a 3-2 advantage.
The Aggies would add to their lead as Ray Alejo hit a two-run double down the right field line to extend their lead to 5-2 and then Will Frizzell added another run on a RBI single.
That would be it for the Aggies though as the LSU bullpen did their job limiting the Texas A&M to just four hits over the next 11 innings and allowed no runs while striking out 12 batters.
The Tigers had been held to just two hits before the fifth inning, but that’s when things turned around for the Tigers as they collected three hits in the inning and tied the game at 6-6.
Mitchell Sanford would trim the Aggie lead to 6-3 as he hit a RBI single up the middle scoring Tre’ Morgan.
Then, Cade Doughty hit a three-run home run to left field on the first pitch he saw off of starting pitcher Bryce Miller to make it 6-6.
In the top of the 13th inning, LSU finally got things going again offensively as Zach Arnold hit a two-run single through the left side to give the Tigers an 8-6 lead.
Doughty would follow with a two-run double to extend the lead to 10-6. Doughty would finish with five RBI.
Brody Drost would add to the Tigers lead with a RBI single to make it 11-6 and then Drew Bianco hit a single scoring to third and would allow Drost to score on the error to make it 12-6.
LSU will look for the series win against Texas A&M on Saturday, May 21 with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.