Nicondra: Hot and dry conditions take over

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After an active week with lots of rain and a few minor tornadoes high pressure is finally in control and allowing the area to dry out for the most part. Coastal flooding is still an issue with persistent southeast winds as the high settles into place. It appears Saturday evenings high tide cycle will be the last very elevated time and water near shore should begin to fall into the day on Sunday as winds relax.
Otherwise sinking air beneath the high pressure will keep us mostly dry heading through the week. As we dry out things stay warmer with highs in the middle 80s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will be mild in the 60s and 70s.
In case you missed it early this morning the National Hurricane Center named Ana in the Atlantic. The storm is north of Bermuda and should not effect land. It makes the 7th year in a row a name storm developed in May before the official June 1st start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.