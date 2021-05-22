Police: Man stabbed to death in Lafourche Parish

RACELAND (WVUE) -A Raceland man was found stabbed to death Friday, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The victim was identified as Kim Kol Ker, 66.
Police say around 12:45 a.m. Friday (May 21), a family member discovered Ker at his home in the 100 block of Morristown Road in Raceland.
Deputies and detectives responded, and the investigation is continuing.
No arrests have yet been made as the incident remains under investigation.
